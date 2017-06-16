Appeal after man allegedly knocked to the floor in Chesterfield ‘road rage’ incident

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward after a man was allegedly knocked to the ground in a road rage incident.

The victim had been driving on Chesterfield Road at Kelstedge when a dispute took place with the driver of a Volkswagen Golf.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “During the exchange, the victim got out of his car and ended up on the bonnet of the Golf, before falling off shortly afterwards. He needed hospital treatment but was not seriously injured.

“The road was busy at the time of the incident, which happened between noon and 12.30pm on Wednesday, June 7.

“We’d like to hear from any drivers who witnessed the incident take place, or anyone who might have dashcam footage of it that we could take a look at.

“In particular, we believe there was a witness who tried to block the road with their own vehicle and we would like to hear from that person.”

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while the inquiry continues.

If you can help, call Dectective Constable Annie Pilkington on 101, quoting reference 17000240783.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.