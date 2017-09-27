Anti-fracking group leave Derbyshire protest site

Anti-fracking protesters say they have taken a ‘strategic decision’ to leave their Clay Cross camp.

The group have been protesting outside drilling company Marriott’s on Pilsley Road for the last four months.

The abondoned anti-fracking camp in Danesmoor.

However, the company which owns the land they have been camped on now wants to develop it and the campaigners have agreed to move on.

In a statement, the group said: “Worcester Bosch have been tolerant and accommodating of the protectors, for which the frack free movement is very grateful.

“The company now wish to develop the area at the front of their premises in accordance with long established plans.

“Worcester Bosch are functional in the expanding domestic renewable energy sector, which will play a key role in reducing demand for fossil fuels and combating climate change.

This does not indicate any retreat or backing down by the movement. Frack free movement statement

“The frack free movement wish them well, and having no wish to obstruct them in such worthy endeavours have therefore decided to relocate the protector’s camp from Danesmoor.

“This strategic decision also ties in with changes in the frack free campaign both regionally and nationally.

“It does not indicate any retreat or backing down by the movement.”

The protesters claim Marriott’s are a legitimate target as they make the drilling equipment which is to be used by the UK fracking industry.

However, their presence has angered other local businesses who say the protests have put their livelihoods at risk.