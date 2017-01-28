Anne appointed to board of directors

A former GP and director of public health medicine has been appointed to the board of directors at Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Anne Wright, who has extensive experience of general practice in the UK and overseas, and has served as a director and consultant in both the NHS and local government, has joined Derbyshire Healthcare as a non-executive director (NED).

Anne’s most recent substantive post was as consultant of public health with Derby City Primary Care Trust, where she worked on reducing emergency admissions. Her knowledge of public health and preventative care will support the trust as it seeks to improve the physical well-being of people using its mental health, learning disability and substance misuse services across Derbyshire, and to develop the universal children’s health services it provides in Derby – such as health visiting and school nursing.

She is also bringing additional clinical expertise to the running of the trust’s services.

As a serving magistrate, Anne will also bring additional oversight to the work of the trust’s mental health teams working in the criminal justice system.

Non-executive directors at Derbyshire Healthcare play an important role in overseeing the trust’s strategic direction and holding the executive directors to account, both at the monthly board meetings and by chairing and attending a number of committees. Anne will sit on the trust’s quality committee, Mental Health Act committee and safeguarding committee.

From April 2017, she will also act as chairman of the Mental Health Act and safeguarding committees.

Welcoming the appointment, Derbyshire Healthcare’s acting chairman, Caroline Maley, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Anne to the board of directors at Derbyshire Healthcare. Anne has experience of working as a clinician across the NHS and in a range of other health settings in the UK and overseas. She brings a new and unique set of skills to the board. As we focus on achieving parity between mental health and physical health, and on helping people to stay well, Anne’s skills and knowledge should prove invaluable.”