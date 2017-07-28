Anchors away for firm in dragon race

Staff from a Bolsover oil manufacturer have their paddles at the ready to take on the Riverside Festival Dragon Boat Challenge in aid of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Crew members from Aztec Oils Ltd, which is one of the UK’s leading specialists in high performance lubricant manufacture and distribution, are signed up to the event on Sunday, August 6.

Known as the ‘Aztec Dragons’, this is the fourth time the team has taken part in the event and they hope to raising more than £2,000 for the hospice.

Commercial director at Aztec Oils, Sue Cawood, said: “This will be the fourth time we have participated in the dragon boat race at Nottingham Riverside Festival. It’s proven to be a great day out for our employees and their families who always look forward to participating and it also raises money for Rainbows Hospice for children and young people, which is an extremely worthwhile cause.

“Our team has been quite close to winning in the past, however, our managing director, Mark Lord, will be 60 shortly after the event and our team would love to win so he can have an early birthday present.”

To take part you just need a crew, made up of ten paddlers and one drummer. That’s all there is to it – all equipment and guidance will be provided for you on the day.

Rainbows is the official charity partner for the event, which takes place on the River Trent at Victoria Embankment, in Nottingham. Up to 50 crews from across the East Midlands are expected to paddle the 200m course. Last year more than £20,000 was raised for Rainbows.

For more information and to enter a team, contact Gable Events on 01780 470718 or visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk.

Rainbows Hospice covers the whole of the East Midlands providing care and support for the region’s children and young people who need it the most.

It was founded by Gail and Harry Moore, whose daughter, Laura, died of Leukaemia in 1989. Laura’s favourite thing in the world was a rainbow.

Rainbows opened its doors in 1994. Since its official opening in April 1995 by HRH Prince of Wales, thousands children, young people, their families,