Alleged murder victim died of single stab wound to the chest, inquest hears

A man who was allegedly murdered in Chesterfield earlier this month died of a single stab wound to the chest, an inquest heard.

Leon Marc Pirdue, 32, of Racecourse Road, Chesterfield, was pronounced dead by paramedics at Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, on the morning of Sunday, September 17.

Chiltern Close, Chesterfield, where Leon Pirdue's body was found.

After opening the inquest into Mr Pirdue’s death, senior coroner, Dr Robert Hunter, suspended proceedings pending the outcome of a criminal trial which is expected to take place early next year.

Giving evidence at the inquest opening was Detective Chief Inspector, Emlyn Richards, of Derbyshire police’s Special Operations Unit.

He said: “Derbyshire police were alerted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service to an incident at Chiltern Close where an injured male had possibly been glassed.

“Upon arrival, paramedics had found Mr Pirdue deceased in the kitchen with a single stab wound to his chest.

“A female from that address was detained by police that morning. She was subsequently arrested and charged with the murder of Leon.”

The inquest also heard that the body of Mr Pirdue was formally identified by his mother in the mortuary of Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Monday, September 18.

A post-mortem examination was subsequently carried out by Dr Frances Hollingbury, of the East Midlands Forensic Pathology Unit.

She found the preliminary cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest pending the completion of further forensic tests.

Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, Chesterfield will appear before Derby Crown Court on March 19, 2018 charged with Mr Pirdue’s murder.