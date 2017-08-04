All change for top roles at Rotary Bakewell

The new Rotary year has started once again and with this comes a change in the offices of club president and president-elect at Rotary Bakewell.

Outgoing president Lorraine McGlone welcomed new president Chris Webb into the role, and wished her every success in the coming 12 months. In turn, Chris welcomed new president elect David Goodlad and looked forward to a successful and fulfilling year for the club.

President Chris wishes to engage all members of Rotary Bakewell in the club’s activities during the coming year, and hopes to be able to work cooperatively with other local rotary clubs and other organisations in order to fulfil Rotary International’s abiding principle ‘Service before Self’.

Her chosen charities this year are local Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and DEBRA – a national charity working to support sufferers of the condition Epidermolysis Bullosa – an extremely debilitating and painful skin condition.

Activities are planned throughout the year to help generate funds for both these valuable organisations.