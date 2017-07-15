Aldi launch Britain’s cheapest school uniform

Budget supermarket Aldi has launched what could be Britain’s cheapest school uniform.

It will see children fully-kitted out for only £3.75.

Savvy shoppers can get two polo shirts, a skirt or trousers and a sweatshirt for the knock-down price after the chain revealed it was slashing the original £5 ticket price.

The retailer says the back to school range is durable, great value and does not compromise on quality.

Parents can also pick up PE kit, shoes and stationery as part of the range but, warns the retailer, they will have to be quick - once they’re gone, they’re gone.

A spokesman for Aldi said: “We understand that sending the kids back to school is an expensive time for families and we make it our mission to ensure that we aren’t beaten on quality or on price.

“That’s why we’re reducing the price of our package; two polo shirts, a sweater and a skirt or a pair of trousers - to £3.75.”