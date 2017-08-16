Alarmed shoppers evacuated from Chesterfield shopping centre

Have your say

Shoppers were evacuated from a Chesterfield shopping centre this afternoon.

The Derbyshire Times began receiving reports on social media at around 3.30pm that The Pavements, in Chesterfield town centre was being evacuated.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: "It was a mock evacuation, we do one every six months. There's nothing to be concerned about."

Derbyshire Police said no incidents had been reported.