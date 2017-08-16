Alarmed shoppers evacuated from Chesterfield shopping centre

Shoppers were evacuated from a Chesterfield shopping centre this afternoon.
The Derbyshire Times began receiving reports on social media at around 3.30pm that The Pavements, in Chesterfield town centre was being evacuated.
A spokesman for the shopping centre said: "It was a mock evacuation, we do one every six months. There's nothing to be concerned about."
Derbyshire Police said no incidents had been reported.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.