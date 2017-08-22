Air gun damages multiple cars and windows in Brampton

A shop, a restaurant, a flat and two cars have all been damaged by air gun pellets in the last two weeks.

There have been five reports of damage in total on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, four of which appear to have been caused by an air weapon, during the past few weeks.

PCSO Darryl Hegarty, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “Three properties and two cars have been damaged over two different nights, and it appears four of these may have been damaged by a pellet gun.

“The victims are now suffering the expense and inconvenience of having the damage repaired and we would urge anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or have any information about these incidents to contact us.”

A car and the window of a flat were damaged sometime overnight between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

A shop window, a restaurant window and a car windscreen were damaged sometime overnight between Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO Darryl Hegarty on 101, quoting reference 17*351629, or click here to send him an email.