ADVANCE WARNING: Main roads in Chesterfield to shut overnight

Derbyshire County Council says two main routes in Chesterfield will be closed overnight to allow 'improvement work' to take place.

Chatsworth Road, between its junctions with Old Road and Walton Road, will be closed between 7pm and 6am from Monday, September 11, to Friday, September 22, so it can be resurfaced.

And Markham Road - eastbound carriageway only - will be closed between its junctions with Park Road and Lordsmill Street between 8pm and 6am from Monday, September 18, to Friday, September 22, also for resurfacing.

Signposted diversions will be in place.

For Chatsworth Road this will be via Walton Road, Whitecotes Lane, Boythorpe Road, West Bars roundabout, Wheatbridge Road and vice versa.

The alternative route for the Markham Road works will be along Park Road, Baden Powell Road, Derby Road, Lordsmill Street and Markham Road roundabout.

RELATED STORY: Main road from Chesterfield to Matlock to shut during day for one week

RELATED STORY: Main Derbyshire road to be closed for SEVEN weeks due to wall repairs