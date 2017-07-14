Abusive pest terrified ex after pursuing her twice

A former partner terrified his ex after he abused her in the street and followed her on his motorbike.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard, on July 12, how Jonathan Boycott Oddy, 46, was found guilty following a trial of harassment after two incidents, last year, in Chesterfield.

During a previous hearing, District Judge Andrew Davison said the complainant had been visiting an Auntie, on July 4, last year, when Oddy blocked her vehicle, near Storforth Lane, with his car and insulted her.

Judge Davison said: “He began banging on the windows which she wound down because she deemed him unpredictable. She said he screamed at her.”

Oddy reached inside the complainant’s car and grabbed her car keys and threw them away, according to Judge Davison, and the complainant said she felt terrified. The defendant, of Squirrel Walk, Fforest, Pontarddualais, Swansea, had denied following the complainant and claimed it had been a coincidental meeting and his ex had instigated contact because he thought she wanted help.

Judge Davison also found Oddy had approached her in his motorcycle on July 21, last year, on Derby Road, and left the complainant in fear. Oddy had denied the offence and claimed he had been at an auction. The defendant had also been accused of posting explicit photos of the complainant on social media but this was found to have been done jointly when the couple was in a relationship. Oddy was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work. He was given a two-year restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £500 costs.