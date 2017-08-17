A-level students at Anthony Gell make the grade

Sixth form students and staff at Anthony Gell School in Wirksworth have celebrated another excellent set of A-level results.

The percentage of students attaining the highest grades was again a stand-out feature, with 56 per cent of grades being awarded at A* to B and an impressive 83 per cent at A* to C.

Students achieved well in all subject areas, especially geography, chemistry, maths and health & social care, with many gaining places at some of the country’s best universities.

Headteacher Malcolm Kelly praised staff and students for their hard work and dedication.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to work with a group of students and staff who set ambitious goals and work incredibly hard in order to achieve them,” he said.

“The students who will be leaving our sixth form this year have achieved a set of excellent results that are on a par with those from last year – results which placed us in the top 25 per cent of schools nationally.

“The range of destinations for this year’s Year 13 is impressive. We are very proud of the achievements of all of our students including those who have responded so well to adversity.

“We look forward to hearing from them regularly in the future and watching their careers go from strength to strength. They leave us and move onto the next stage of their lives as magnificent ambassadors for Anthony Gell School.”

The school also achieved its highest-ever set of results in vocational subjects, with every student achieving the top Distinction* grade.