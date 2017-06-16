A busy sale at the weekly Bakewell Market

Mid-June Bakewell Market was still very busy especially in the cattle pens with 605 on offer, but a smaller entry of sheep with only 1,152 present.

The sheep were sold by Ivor on June 12, as Peter was away and the lamb trade remains good to average 245.5 pence for the 689 on offer with Ewes selling to £115. Cows remain very dear with 120 in the market and selling to 191p to average 125.4p. The finished cattle were a much improved trade this week with all cattle being reported as dear and selling to 252p for a heifer with the top gross of £1,513 for a bull. More calves were on offer with Nick Hansen standing in for Ivor (who was selling sheep). He had 116 on parade with calves looking well sold.