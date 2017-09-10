Two youngsters from Chesterfield have climbed the two highest mountains in Wales.

Amber Butler, seven, who attends Holymoorside Primary School, and Tony Butler, six, who goes to Walton Holymoorside Prime School, made it to the top of 2,930ft-high Cadair Idris and 3,560ft-high Mount Snowdon during a two-week holiday with their parents, Richard and Claire.

Richard said: "For a six and a seven-year-old this is a big achievement for small legs."