£8k funding boost for Derbyshire projects

Belper Ten Twenty Triathlon Club was one of six projects in Derbyshire to receive a cash boost from the Central England Co-operatve’s Community Dividend Fund.

The six projects will share more than £8,000 after the payout, with the triathlon club taking £1,250.

It will be used to pay for a gazebo to help shield competitors from the elements after competing in events.

A wide range of charities and groups were handed grants, with a total of £50,000 handed out to 32 good causes across 16 counties.

Headway, a charity which supports people who have suffered a brain injury and their carers, has received £1,500 to pay for new equipment such as tablets that will be used to help patients overcome the challenge of living with a brain injury.

Paul Clarke, service delivery manager at Headway Derby, said: “Brain injury commonly results in problems with memory retention, fatigue, communication and carrying out everyday tasks.

“Although the people that attend our drop-in service are living with these long term effects of brain injury, they do not receive any support to maintain their independence. However, almost everyone carries a smartphone. So with this funding we will be purchasing devices that will enable our team to demonstrate how to use simple and easily available apps to help people manage their conditions – this will include assistance with reminders to carry out important tasks like taking medication, instructions on how to break down tasks into manageable steps, how to use a device as a memory and note taking aide, how to travel independently to set locations and how to monitor their health.

“This funding will really increase the amount of help that we can provide to people that drop in for advice and support. With a practical demonstration and some brief instructions to take away, this will enable people to live safe and independent lives using the technology in their pocket.”

A total of £1,000 has been handed to Lea Primary School, in Matlock, to pay for a new projector to help pupils become more invested in the arts. Treetops Hospice, in Risley, has also been awarded £2,535.

Martyn Cheatle, chief executive of Central England Co-operative, said: “I would like to urge all of our members to get in touch and put forward a community cause close to their heart for the Community Dividend scheme.”

People can apply for funding by visiting https://communities.centralengland.coop.