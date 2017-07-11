6ft Boa Constrictor snake found at Derbyshire beauty spot

A group of walkers at a Derbyshire beauty spot nearly had an hissy fit when a 6ft snake slithered in front of them.

The young Boa Constrictor was spotted and captured at Linacre Reservoir on Thursday (July 6).

A local vets has said they would like to reunite it with its owner if possible.

Dog walker Mark Griffin said: “I was walking the dog at the side of Linacre woods when a group of lady walkers I know said they had been scared to death after they bumped into a snake.

“One of them showed me a photo she had taken and showed me where it was.

“I took the dog back home and brought a pillow case.

“The snake was very docile and cold.

“A vet turned up and helped me put it in.”

He put the snake in the pillow case on his 15-year-old daughter Abbey’s knee and drove it to the vets.

It is unclear whether the snake escaped or was dumped after it grew too big.

Boa Constrictors are from the Caribbean and can grow up to four metres.

Young boa constrictors need to be fed once a week but older snakes can go without food for up to a month.