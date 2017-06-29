650 homes planned for Mastin Moor

Plans to build 650 new homes at Mastin Moor have been lodged.

The Chatsworth Settlement Trustees (CST) have submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council for the proposed new properties.

As well as new family homes to buy and rent, the scheme proposes elderly care and specialist accommodation, a centre for retail, health facilities and other services, parkland and an extension to the existing community garden.

“This development will deliver many benefits to the area,” said Will Kemp, CST’s planning and development manager.

“Not only will it provide new, high quality homes to buy and rent including affordable housing, but the existing community garden will be doubled in size and 21 hectares of new parkland, play areas and other green spaces will be provided for existing and new residents.”

He added: “CST have been working on these proposals since 2011.

“A wide range of surveys and reports have informed the masterplan and we’ve liaised closely with the borough, county and town councils to help ensure this development meets local regeneration needs.

“We are grateful to local residents, including the Friends of Mastin Moor, the Woodthorpe Village Community Group and the Mastin Moor Gardens and Allotments, for their feedback and input.”

Draft proposals were shown at public exhibitions in Mastin Moor and Woodthorpe last year.

The outline planning application - submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council - seeks to establish the principles of developing at Mastin Moor before detailed designs are prepared.

The borough council will now seek comments on the application and a decision is expected later this year.

The borough has been asked to comment.