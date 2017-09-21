4G for Shirebrook - but you may get TV interference

New masts fitted in Shirebrook has just gone live so residents can gain access to 4G.

Fourth generation mobile services, known as 4G, have been switched on in Shirebrook giving people faster access to the internet on smartphones and tablets.

However, the new masts may cause TV interference to households in Shirebrook.

Viewers who use Freeview could have a blocky picture, loss of sound or a ‘No signal’ message.

It has been stated that there is only a small chance this could happen.

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, will not be affected.

The 4G signal which transmits signals at 800 MHz, which sits next to the frequencies used by Freeview.

This can overload the receivers in TVs and set-top boxes causing interference.

Free support is now being provided for anyone who is affected.

at800 a company set up under government direction, will be offering support to households that rely on Freeview to watch TV.

The company also offers extra support for the elderly and those that receive disability premiums (income support).

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: “We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

“If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can arrange for one of our accredited engineers to visit homes to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G signals, free of charge. If you use Freeview alongside other TV services, we can send free filters which block mobile signals that are easy to fit to the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes.”

With more 4G masts due to go live, any viewers who experience new interference to Freeview should contact at800 on:

·0808 13 13 800 (free from landlines and mobiles)

·www.at800.tv/contact-us