100,000 thefts from Derbyshire firms in three years

Businesses across the county reported almost 100,000 thefts to the police within the space of three years.

Between 2013 and 2016, 96,369 thefts were reported to Derbyshire Police by firms, a Freedom of Information Act request by self storage company Space Station has revealed.

Nationally, 842,752 thefts were reported to the 20 forces that reponded to the request, with the value of stolen items coming in at more than £184million.

Business theft was defined as recorded offences of theft of commercial goods from businesses in the UK. This included, but was not limited to: theft from shops and stalls, running away without paying, attempted theft or theft by an employee.

Vlatka Lake, marketing manager at Space Station, said: “It is shocking to see that over 842,000 reported cases of business theft have taken place over the last three years, and that these businesses have lost out on over £184 million in stock.

“Although many of these crimes aren’t preventable, it is important to be extra vigilant to stop cases like this recurring and to safeguard people’s livelihoods.

“We highly recommend that businesses invest in secure storage solutions and take necessary steps to deter criminals.

“A well-lit space that is laid out to remove any hidden corners or ‘blindspots’ can deter opportunists.

“Business owners can also look into alternative areas to hold their stock if they are going to be away from the premises for any period of time.”

Of the eight constabularies that provided data on the value of the crimes, Greater Manchester was the highest, with a staggering £71 million worth of items stolen from businesses from 2013 to 2016, while Kent totalled £40,758,827 worth of theft.