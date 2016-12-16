Take the stress out of Christmas at Ragdale Hall spa

With Christmas just around the corner, a spot of relaxation is probably just what the doctor ordered.

But with a seemingly never-ending to-do list and a dwindling number of days to go, you might feel you haven’t got time to recharge your batteries with a spa day.

Thankfully, Ragdale Hall has come up with a solution in the form of its three-hour Evening Spa Experience (priced from £59).

Visitors to the spa near Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire can take advantage of all the facilities for a discounted price between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

Perfect as a way of unwinding after a busy day at work or enjoying an evening out with friends, the evening session includes a two-course evening meal in the stylish Verandah Bar.

Ragdale Hall is an oasis of luxury and calm with a breath-taking thermal spa which offers something a bit different from the generic, clinical spas found in many hotels in the UK.

Beautifully designed, there are a range of different heat and water experiences, so you are bound to find at least one which helps you destress and leave your worries behind.

One of my favourite spaces was the Candle Pool – a quiet and peaceful candle-lit cavern filled with gently lapping water and a ceiling twinkling with stars.

With the water heated to 34C, this takes the idea of a relaxing bath to a whole new level and is unlike anything I have seen in a spa before.

For people wanting to take a moment to gather their thoughts and let go of their worries, the Thought Zone is a great option.

Inside Ragdale Hall.

With comfortable ergonomic seating, tranquil music and soft-coloured lighting, this warm space aims to promote positivity and a place to take time out and just enjoy the moment.

Ragdale Hall’s key feature is its outdoor pool, which has the feeling of a secluded paradise island, rather than a swimming pool in the middle of the British countryside. With an impressive waterfall and little inlets where you can unwind in the warm water.

And the pool looks particularly atmospheric in the evening with the chance to do a bit of stargazing as you bathe.

The indoor pool has plenty of space to do laps and swim off the calories from those pre-Christmas mince pies.

Inside Ragdale Hall.

It also comes with all the extras you’d expect to find with a spa swimming pool – a whirlpool spa, soothing massage jets and a water cascade, as well as a steam room and sauna in close proximity.

Ragdale Hall’s Volcanic Salt Bath is said to work wonders for those with asthma or other breathing difficulties.

The dimly-lit cocoon of basalt and slate is a calming experience for anyone and will really help to clear your airways and reboot after a busy day.

Voted best UK Spa at this year’s SpaFinder Wellness awards, Ragdale Hall’s facilities also include a rose sauna, a colourflow cave where you can breathe in a mix of jasmine and camomile, and experience showers, where you can soak yourself in a tropical storm, or opt for a lighter and more low-key cool mist.

For a more dramatic shower, head for the cave shower, which comes complete with thunder and lightning effects, or, if that isn’t your scene, the scented room will give you the space to take time out and stimulate your senses with a variety of herbal aromas.

One of the things I loved about Ragdale Hall was it offered more than just your typical spa experiences.

The candle pool room at Ragdale Hall.

As well as the usual menu of massages and treatments on offer, there are stunning landscaped gardens to chill out in and numerous indoor spaces to relax in.

There is even a mind gym where you can give your brain a workout, if you don’t fancy taking part in any of the fitness classes, or breaking into a sweat in the more conventional gym.

This is a place where you can really leave the outside world behind and take a moment to appreciate the simple pleasures in life.

The only downside with the Evening Spa Experience is that three hours barely seems enough to skim the surface of what Ragdale Hall has to offer.

Of course, there are also a number of longer spa days and short breaks to choose from if you have more time on your hands and a bigger budget.

And it you are looking for a last-minute Christmas present for a loved one, Ragdale Hall offer gift vouchers starting at £25.

Ragdale Hall offers a range of treatments.