The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry? We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017 below.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

Here’s our shortlist:

01. 1 Anaarkali Restaurant 42 Heath Road Chesterfield S42 5RA

02. Ashoka 19 Holywell St Chesterfield S41 7SA

03. Ayesha’s 40-42 Chesrfield Road Dronfield S18 2XB

04. Bengal Regency 18 Main Street Chesterfield S44 6JF

05. Chutney Spice 50 Church Street Chesterfield S43 1JG#

06. Curry House 194 North Wingfield Road Chesterfield S42 5 ED

07. Curry Hut 46 Church Street Chesterfield S43 1JG

08. Delhi 41 530 Sheffield Road Chesterfield S41 8LP

09. Indian Blues 7 Corporation Street Chesterfield S41 7TU

10. Ishmail’s Indian Takeaway 33 West Bars Chesterfield S40 1AG

11. Kaash Tandoori Restaurant 375 Sheffield Rd Chesterfield S41 8LL

12. Kathmandu Gurkha 183 High Street Chesterfield S45 9EL

13. Kismet Tandoori 26 Chesterfield Road Dronfield S18 2XB

14. Mint Leaf 42 Green Lane Dronfield S18 2LJ

15. Nawab’s Brasserie 51 Sheffield Road Dronfield S18 2GF

17. Royal Bengal 1B Markham Road Chesterfield S44 5EP

18. Samad Cottage 13 High Street Dronfield S18 1PX

19. Spice House 9 Hollingwood Crescent Chesterfield S43 2HD

20. Tandoori Delight Takeaway 64 Newbold Village Chesterfield S41 8RJ

21. The Curry Leaf 28 High Street Chesterfield S433UX

22. The Gulab Tandoori 207 Chatsworth Rd Chesterfield S40 2BA

23. The Star of Sall 409 Sheffield Rd Chesterfield S41 8LS

24. West Bars Tandoori 41-43, West Bars Chesterfield S40 1AZ

25. Zahid Indian Cuisine 57 Chatsworth Rd Chesterfield S40 2AL

26. Zaika Restaurant & Takeaway6 Wardgate Way Chesterfield S40 4SL