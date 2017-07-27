Take a look inside Chesterfield’s newest pub

The first pint has been pulled at Chesterfield’s newest bar, which opened for business this week.

The Walton Dam Nation micro pub opened at the Walton Shops complex, on Beckland Way, yesterday.

The former take away which has opened as a micro pub next door to Walton Post Office

Stephen Eyre, the man behind the new bar, said the opening day had gone well.

The micro pub is open today and tomorrow 4pm until 9pm.

On Saturday it will be open 11am to 9pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

On the pub’s website Stephen added: “Hopefully we will get into a rhythm with the opening times as soon as possible but bear with us. No two days will be the same for the first couple of weeks.

Stephen Eyre welcomes his first two customers on the opening day of his new micro pub in Walton

“If you have any suggestions please let us know. It’s not the finished article and improvements will be happening on a daily basis.”

To find out more visit www.waltonmicropubs.co.uk

