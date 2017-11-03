HOROSCOPES: Your weekly stars with Russell Grant

Here’s your weekly horoscopes...

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

A lucrative job puts more money in your bank account. Take this opportunity to go on a much-needed vacation. Visiting a solitary spot by the water will help you rest, relax and reflect. By the time you return home, you’ll be ready for a new challenge. Acquiring advanced knowledge will be a good use of your time. Take this opportunity to sign up for a course. Studying with an experienced teacher will give you a deep appreciation for a foreign culture. You might even be inspired to live abroad.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Indulge yourself; you are long overdue for a treat. Working alongside someone on a new plan r project brings out the best in you. People are impressed with your abilities. In return, you’ll benefit from their insightful suggestions. Opening a savings or retirement account will pave the way for long-term economic security. If you’re not sure how to make the most of your money, take a class in financial management. This will allow you to make savvy investments that improve your quality of life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Working behind the scenes works out well for you. It will be a relief to escape the attention of a micromanager. Use your independence to add inventive touches to a traditional form and people will be impressed with your contributions. Don’t be surprised if you’re given a plum assignment as recognition for your innovative approach. Negotiating a contract or business arrangement is strongly favoured. You’ll be able to hammer out a deal that is much better than the one first offer.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Finishing a group project will be a source of pride. Thanks to your diplomatic skills, the team could work together despite creative differences. If you’ve been suffering from an ache or pain, go for a medical consultation. Becoming more active is critical to your health and wellbeing. This can mean anything from exercising before work or going for a brisk walk on your lunch hour. The simple act of moving will improve your circulation and brighten your outlook. Prolonged sitting is the new smoking.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A professional achievement has you bursting with pride. Treat yourself to an eye-catching status symbol that has been beckoning from a shop window or website. This will be a continual reminder of your success. If you’re looking for love, you’ll find it at a casual gathering or get together. A flirtatious conversation with a stranger will excite your imagination. This will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Are you in a relationship? Be gracious about accepting compliments from your amour.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

If you’ve been away for business or pleasure you’ll be relieved and delighted to get back home to your loved ones. Your productivity will soar after picking up a familiar routine. If you’ve been looking for a new place to live, you’ll soon find exactly what you’re looking for. Spend some time each day envisioning the perfect home. The more vivid your imagination, the easier it will be to picture your dream. Are you happy with your current place? Think about holding a family reunion. It’s a good time to reconnect.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

A passionate encounter makes you feel on top of the world. Being with an appreciative partner gives you a much-needed ego boost. If you’re single, you might make a love connection at a concert, play or film. Don’t overanalyse this attraction; just give in to it. Errands will keep you on the move. Take this opportunity to stock the pantry, get equipment repaired and go for medical consultations. After getting these jobs finished, you’ll have more time to work on a potential packed creative project.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’ve reached an important turning point in a close relationship. Getting engaged or married is a definite possibility. If

you’ve been in a romance that is withering on the vine, you’ll be able to part ways with a minimum of fuss. A moneymaking

opportunity is on the way. Accept an offer to work for a foreign-based company. This position will involve lots of travel.

You’ll enjoy being paid to see the world. If your current job requires you to acquire new and challenging skills, agree to get advanced training.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

You’ll reach a health goal or personal best, filling you with pride. Give yourself a well-deserved reward for all the hard work and sacrifice involved. This will inspire you to set even loftier goals. Someone will ask you to join their company or contribute to a creative project. This will be a good opportunity to showcase your talents. Don’t agree to come on board until you negotiate some key points. Having an extra measure of independence is critical to your success. Stand your ground.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

A romance will reach an exciting turning point. Although you have difficulty expressing your emotions, you must tell your

partner exactly how you feel. Getting engaged or married will bring you great happiness. Are you already in a serious relationship? Don’t be surprised when your loved one gives you a beautiful token of their appreciation. Keep professional talks under wraps. If you’re interviewing for another position, you shouldn’t alert rivals to this possible change. Be discreet.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Spending time with your family will be rewarding. Even a social butterfly like you needs a break from the party scene. Instead of going out with friends, spend more time with loving relatives. It’s easy to relax and unwind with people who know you intimately. You’ll be able to earn more money from a group effort. Negotiating a higher pay rate should be easy. It’s obvious you are doing more work than anyone else and should be properly compensated for these efforts. Stand your ground.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You’ll get enthusiastic feedback about a proposed plan or project. People enjoy the way you connect with others on an emotional level. There’s nothing academic about your approach. If you’ve been thinking about taking up a new opportunity, this would be a good time to start. A job interview will go very well. Don’t be shy about promoting your creative abilities. Are you happy with your current position? A public presentation will earn you fame and acclaim. Volunteer to give a talk or lecture.