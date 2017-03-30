FOOD REVIEW: Vecchia Italia in Chapel-en-le-Frith

On a cold, wet miserable Sunday night, there’s nothing better than a good hearty meal in warm and comfortable surroundings.

And that’s exactly what we got when we visited the Vecchia Italia in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The long-established restaurant is a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike and it’s not hard to see why.

The staff were fantastic from the moment we arrived until the time we left and the food was flavoursome, satisfying and reasonably priced.

Starters range from melon to mozzarella and tomato with olive oil to basil, with many priced under £5.

And as you’d expect, there’s also a selection of garlic bread available, including garlic pizza bread and cheese which we opted for as our starter.

This was delicious and just the right size for a starter.

With just the right amount of both garlic and cheese, it was a fantastic start to our meal and helped whet our appetite for what was about to come.

As you’d expect, main courses include numerous pasta dishes alongside pizzas, steak, chicken and risotto.

And if you can’t find something that takes your fancy on the main menu, there’s always a selection of specials to choose from.

For me, no visit to an Italian restaurant is complete without sampling a pasta dish.

With this in mind, I opted for the Tortellini Al Prosciutto - tortellini filled with meat in a cream and ham sauce.

This proved to be an excellent choice - a generous sized portion with a taste that was enjoyable and not overpowering.

My dining partner opted for the Pizza Salvatore - pizza topped with tomato, mozzarella, cheese, ham and mushroom.

With so many tempting options on offer for dessert, it was no surprise we both opted for a third course.

I selected the mixed ice cream while my dining partner chose the banana split, which was certainly a generous portion - well worth saving some room for!

Vecchia Italia also offers takeaways, with special offers from Sunday to Friday.

Vecchia Italia

Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, 01298 815121