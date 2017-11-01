Food review: Tom Yum Thai Kitchen, Belper

For a town of its size, Belper is blessed with more than its fair share of high quality restaurants and eateries – with more popping up all the time.

There are popular Indian restaurants, a Chinese, several Italians and a host of pubs serving up decent bar food.

However, Tom Yum Thai Kitchen prides itself on being the only authentic Thai restaurant in the Belper area.

So I was looking forward to sampling its fare when I headed there one Saturday evening recently.

The restaurant is tucked away in part of the town’s former North Mill buildings, next to the River Derwent.

With Storm Brian bringing rain and strong winds to Derbyshire, the weather didn’t exactly conjure up images of Bangkok, but the restaurant was immediately welcoming and cosy.

My partner and I had booked ahead and were quickly shown to a corner table.

Being a Saturday, the restaurant was busy – with a large birthday party occupying much of the room.

Despite this, the staff deserve credit for being attentive throughout the meal and quickly took our drinks order of two Singha beers – and they promptly arrived with some prawn crackers.

The menu featured the usual selection of Thai favourites with a few surprises thrown in.

I chose Thai crab cakes as a starter and Thai green chicken curry and sticky rice to follow, while my partner opted for chicken satay and Thai ginger chicken with sticky rice.

The presentation of all the dishes was excellent, making the whole dining experience a delight.

The crab cakes were complemented excellently by a sweet chilli sauce, with carrot and onion providing a bit of crunch. T

he green curry was perfect – often non-authentic Thai restaurants prepare it too spicy but this was just right.

The chicken was tender and the vegetables in the curry provided some bite.

Overall, Tom Yum’s served us an excellent two-course meal with drinks in beautiful surroundings for only a little over £20-a-head. Strongly recommended.

Our rating: 9/10