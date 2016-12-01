FOOD REVIEW: Bull’s Head, Holymoorside

There’s a tricky line to tread for the village local these days. Do you try and woo the out-of-town gastro crowd - or keep the locals happy with tried and trusted brilliant pub grub?

The Bull’s Head at Holymoorside pulls off the neat trick of managing to do both at the same time.

Tonka bean creme brulee

Yes, the menu contains everyday favourites like fish and chips, steaks and pie of the day.

But for the more adventurous diner you’ll also fine pigeon breast on the starter menu (sadly unavailable when we visited) and tonka bean creme brulee among the desserts.

It proved a perfect combination when we took the whole family there on a bleak and rain-soaked Monday night.

The staff are friendly, helpful and attentive and the shared anti-pasti starter (£4.95) of cold meats, cheese and olives disappeared as soon as it hit the table.

When it came to the main course, I opted for the lamb rump with dauphinoise potatoes (£13.95)- with the deliciously soft meat, set off perfectly with tart red cabbage.

The accompanying vegetables were equally appetising.

The carrots actually tasted of sweet, earthy carrot - not the insipid watery flavour too often dished up at eateries these days.

Across the table, the kids’ portion of fish and chips (£4.50) was wolfed down, while the Cajun chicken burger (£8.95) didn’t last long either.

The fact that different dishes were pair with chunky home-cut chips or skinny French fries was a neat touch and showed a kitchen that has an eye for attention to detail.

I couldn’t resist the tonka bean creme brulee (£4.50) - a heavenly flavour sitting somewhere between vanilla and almond that was dangerously moreish .

Meanwhile, the kids once again demolished their sweets, including a crumble and a chocolate brownie.

With meal deals offering two mains for only £12 and menu options that don’t turn up too often among the usual pub-grub fayre, The Bull’s Head offers a fantastic choice of great food that everyone will enjoy.