FOOD REVIEW: Blu Bistro, Chesterfield.

There are plenty of places available to those who are hungry along Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road, but if you are looking for exceptional food, you can’t go wrong with Blu Bistro.

The restaurant is cosy and split over three floors, with a chic basement bar where you can enjoy a pre-meal drink.

Crispy egg

The menu options are not exhaustive, but I always think that is the sign of an accomplished kitchen. Why run to pages of mediocrity when you can have half a dozen dishes that are truly outstanding?

And when the friendly and attentive waitress brought over the starters, I knew I was not going to be disappointed.

I went for the crispy egg with pea mayonnaise - which had a golden and crunchy coating, with a warm, oozing soft-boiled yoke in the middle.

My dinner companion had opted for the scallops with charred leek, dashi broth and black onion seeds which was cooked to perfection - the leek and seaweed broth letting the soft shellfish shine.

Sea trout

For main, I chose pork with olive-oil poached pear, bitter onion and herb emulsion. The pork simply melted in the mouth , while the sweet pear made the plate even more luxurious.

Across the table, the sea trout with chorizo, almond, sugar snap and gnocchi looked equally good.

Chorizo’s smokiness can sometimes overpower dishes, but the trout was definitely the star on this plate.

The desserts were equally satisfying and I happily demolished the chocolate parfait which came with peanut honeycomb and toffee ice cream.

Pork with poached pear

The sweet and chewy honeycomb was an ideal foil for the dark, intense chocolate.

Meanwhile my companion had opted for white peach and honey posset with pineapple sorbet and shortbread crumb - which was as heavenly as it sounds.

Prices were £23 for two courses or £29 for three courses (there was a £3 supplement for the scallops starter), which was money really well spent.

The name may be Blu but the standard is gold.

Chocolate parfait

RATING 9/10

Contact: Blu Bistro 01246 277344, BLU BISTRO