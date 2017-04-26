Dining Out review: The Galleon Steakhouse, Chesterfield

Saturday nights are a good measure of how popular a restaurant is and how good its workers are.

The Galleon Steakhouse is one of our favourite places to eat in Chesterfield. The restaurant’s chic monochrome decor and glass chandeliers ooze luxuriant living , the food is of consistently high standard and the staff are friendly and helpful.

Luckily we’d booked a table earlier in the day as we’d picked a very busy night to dine out.

While it was all hands on deck for the staff, they took the time to talk us through the menu and enquire how our food was.

I can never eat anything but steak at The Galleon - tempting though the burgers, chicken and other fare may be. It’s great fun being able to cook your own steak on a smoking hot stone at the table so it’s exactly the way you like it. For those who lack confidence in their culinary skills or who have had enough cooking at home, the chef will do the honours in the restaurant’s kitchen.

I opted for an 8oz sirloin (£15.35) which was plentiful, tasty and particularly delicious when paired with homemade Diane sauce (£2.50). Chunky chips in a little basket, coleslaw, mushrooms and onion ring were the perfect accompaniments.

My partner chose the Cajun chicken (£12.95)which was spicy and melt-in-the-mouth tender. On the waitress’s advice, he plumped for the barbecue sauce which complemented the poultry perfectly.

What better way to round off the meal than chocolate - and it came in several forms in my choice of dessert. A slice of rich, velvety tart, accompanied by brownie, ice cream and garnished with chocolate and strawberries was aptly named chocolate wreck - too much would certainly wreck your waistline!

My partner opted for a less fattening double espresso which, disappointingly, arrived in a teacup rather than a dinky little cup.

Our liquid refreshments included two glasses of red wine, a gin and tonic and a couple of orange juices which rounded the bill up to £61.56...not the cheapest dining experience but up there with the best in town.

Rating: 8/10

The Galleon Steakhouse, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

tel. 01246 559065