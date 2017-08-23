Dining Out: Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Chesterfield’s Chatsworth Road puts the world on your plate, with a choice of cuisines from right across the planet.

Bringing a classy touch of little Italy to the mix is the stylish Nonnas restaurant, which has always proved popular since it opened in the town in 2009.

Lamb skewer

On a Saturday lunchtime, there was a pleasant buzz about the place, though we had no problem getting a table. Parking, however, remains a bit of an issue, with perennially few spaces outside.

We opted to eat from the seasonal set menu which is available lunchtimes Tuesday to Sunday between noon and 3.30pm, and 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Friday.

With four choices for each course, there’s enough variety to satisfy most diners.

I opted for the fritto misto with tartare sauce and lemon - perfect pieces of cod, salmon, whole prawn, squid in a crisp batter. A simply delicious starter, balanced perfectly with the sharp sauce, there wasn’t a hint of greasiness.

Fritto misto

Across the table, the lamb skewer with fennel and kohlrabi slaw and poppy seed dressing disappeared quickly, the sweet, soft lamb full of flavour.

For the main, I went for mushroom risotto - mostly because it’s a dish that’s a chore to cook at home without suffering RSI. The Nonnas version was cooked perfectly and was a comforting as a big hug, but even with herbs and a generous grating of fresh parmesan, it seemed a touch bland with the mushroom flavour dissolving into the rice.

My dining partner opted for panfried seabass on crushed potatoes with a white wine butter sauce, that was every bit as appetising as it sounds.

To finish, I went for the cake of the day - actually a de-constructed dessert with crunchy chocolate crumb beneath a salted caramel mouse - very moreish.

Salted caramel mousse

On the other side of the table, the three pasticcini of the day - which included two different brownies and a ginger and lemon biscuit - proved a big hit, ideal with a good coffee.

With two courses at £15, and three courses at £17, Nonnas offers a taste of la dolce vita at a very reasonable price.

RATING: 8/10

For more information to book CLICK HERE