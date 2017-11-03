Curry contest hots up as we reveal the finalists!

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner of the Derbyshire Times Curry House of the year Contest from our shortlist.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top six.

Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year. Here’s the shortlist you voted for.

Chutney Spice, 50 Church Road, Brimington, Chesterfield

Dehli 41, 530 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Indian Blues, 7 Corporation Street, Chesterfield

The Curry Leaf, 28 High Street, Staveley

West Bars Tandoori, 41-43 West Bars, Chesterfield

Zaika, 6 Wardgate Way, Holme Hall, Chesterfield

To vote, just fill in the coupon you’ll find in the November 2 and 9 editions of the Derbyshire Times.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, November 24, 2017. Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.